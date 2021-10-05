Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 27.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 50.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

