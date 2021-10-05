PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report sales of $775.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.13 million and the lowest is $770.78 million. PAE posted sales of $666.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PAE in the second quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PAE in the second quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. 457,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $573.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. PAE has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

