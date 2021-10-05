Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 152.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

