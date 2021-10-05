Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

