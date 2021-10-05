Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1,671.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

AMNB stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $370.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

