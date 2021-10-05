Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVA. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

