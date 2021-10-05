Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,497 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,497 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

