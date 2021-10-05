Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,641,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,668,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

