Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Down to $285.01

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $285.01, but opened at $275.54. Paylocity shares last traded at $278.03, with a volume of 64 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James upped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.57 and a 200-day moving average of $208.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

