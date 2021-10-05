PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.