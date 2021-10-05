Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,781.86 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,868.01 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4,940.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

