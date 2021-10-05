Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $298.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.62. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

