Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.