Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,081,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,230,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 751,091 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

