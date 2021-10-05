Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,248 KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth $521,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth $522,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at $404,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $42.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18.

