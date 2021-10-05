Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 63,470 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,470 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Uxin by 4,713.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 128,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $1,718,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Uxin Limited has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

