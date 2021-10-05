Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

