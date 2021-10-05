PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NYSE:PKI traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.94 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

