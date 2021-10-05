Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $45.30.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

