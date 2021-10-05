PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $51,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.