Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0605 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $64,831.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00138331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.32 or 1.00288094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.67 or 0.06733851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,109,635 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

