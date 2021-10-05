Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PSDL opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.77. The firm has a market cap of £374.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 384.44. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 422 ($5.51).

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an real estate investment firm. It specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

