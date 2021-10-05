Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in September

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
PGENY stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.
Pigeon Company Profile
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.