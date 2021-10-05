Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in September

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PGENY stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

