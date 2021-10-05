PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PDI stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.