Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $24,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth $6,667,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

