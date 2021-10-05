Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys 66,100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 4.1% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 36,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.7% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 29,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.33. The stock had a trading volume of 97,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $318.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.