Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Zhihu accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,714. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

