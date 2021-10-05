Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MAV opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.