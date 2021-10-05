Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 183,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 55,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

