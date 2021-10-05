Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.97

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 30871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.