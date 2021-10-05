PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $13,356,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

