Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $9,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

