Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 417,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPOP opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Pop Culture Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

