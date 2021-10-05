Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.01 on Monday. Popular has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

