Populous Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

