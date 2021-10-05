Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $316,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,160 shares of company stock worth $17,712,897.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

