PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,479 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of PPD worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of PPD by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PPD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

