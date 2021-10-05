Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

C stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

