Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

