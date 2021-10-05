Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,826,000 after buying an additional 499,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

