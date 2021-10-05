Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

