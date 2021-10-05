Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,519,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 136.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 70,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,462,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.56 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

