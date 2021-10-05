Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $109.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

