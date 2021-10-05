Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,398 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,398 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

