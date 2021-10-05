Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,981 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

