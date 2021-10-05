Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Banc of California worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

