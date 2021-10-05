Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $770.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

