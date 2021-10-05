Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 252,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $982.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

