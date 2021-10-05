Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Heartland Express worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

