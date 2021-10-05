Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $774.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

